Intervention needed at school, says Section 27

Limpopo department of education spokesperson Mike Maringa has denied that Advice Motene will be in grade 8 for the sixth time this year.

“Motene is a grade 8 learner and was in the senior phase for three consecutive years. He is an ill-disciplined learner and all attempts to rope in the parent about his behaviour and ill-discipline failed because the parent never honoured even a single invitation,” he said.”

Motene’s grandfather said a simple probe by the department, interviewing teachers, pupils and the community will establish the number of years he has been in grade 8 and his conduct in school and in the community. “They are clearly not talking about Advice,” he said.

Maringa confirmed that Motene’s family came to the school to demand progression for Advice, adding that they threatened the principal.

“The principal explained that there are other conditions attached to progression, which are learner attendance and SBA [school-based assessment] compliance,” he said.

“The allegations that the school had acting principals for five years is not true. Mr MT Leopeng was permanently appointment till he retired in December 2021. In 2022 the deputy principal acted, and in October 2022 a permanent principal assumed duty.

“All other allegations are unfounded and baseless because Matshumane Secondary School is one of the state-of-the-art schools in the district equipped with all facilities necessary for providing quality teaching and learning.”

The national department of education did not respond to questions sent to it.

Robyn Beere, deputy director at Equal Education Law Centre, said the promotion and progression policy was clear.

“A learner cannot repeat more than once, per phase in education. And then you need to be progressed to the next phase, but with support. Under exceptional circumstances, you can repeat twice per phase, but then again you need to be progressed with support. It’s clear that a learner cannot repeat one grade, six times.

It’s completely against the policy,” she said.

“The reason for the policy is that learners also then progress – more or less – with their age cohort, so that you don’t end up with 18-,19-year-old learners sitting with 13- and 14-year-old learners.”

Beere said there were different options available for pupils in line with their abilities, including school of skills and skills programmes.

Pearl Nicodemus of Section 27 said it was clear that a major intervention was required at the school to ensure that pupil’s rights to basic education were protected.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author