Irregularities rock KwaZulu-Natal school wanting to fill principal post

The process to hire a new principal for Nsunze Gcwensa Primary School outside KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal has stalled, after accusations of irregularities were reported to the provincial Department of Education.

The school governing board and others have been engaging in the process for months, but shoving between factions with interests in the position has stalled the process.

In one incident that was reported to the department and investigated, it was found that the chairperson of the interview committee (IC) allegedly went outside to discuss scores after candidates were interviewed.

Fight for posts marred by killings, bribery

In KwaZulu-Natal the fight for positions in schools has been marred by assassinations and allegations of bribery.

In the debacle at Nsuze, one of the teachers’ unions that was represented, Sadtu (South African Democratic Teachers Union), lodged a complaint over the process.

The Cosatu-aligned union alleged that IC members were instructed to recommend the male candidate for the post. Evidently, there was only one male who was shortlisted for the position.

After an investigation, it was ruled that the process was riddled with nepotism and it should start afresh.

Unions entered the fray

However, a report by Sadtu’s rival, Natu (National Teachers Union), painted a different picture regarding the nullified process.

According to its report, which was obtained by Sunday World, unions were complaining to scorers after submitting scores. But scorers were not prepared to change scores as they were already submitted.

“Since they (scorers) reached the end of the process, they asked [for] permission from the resource person to go out to release themselves.

“The resource person permitted them to do so. They came back and unions asked them if they had not changed their minds to adjust scores. Scorers remained firm in their decision; no scores were changed.

Sadtu observer accused of stalling process

“The Sadtu observer displayed a very negative attitude towards scoring. Such that he did not even want to be served lunch.

“He left without signing any documents, as he was requested by the resource person to do so. All members in the room did sign and accept the process as free and fair. And these include the resource person, except the Sadtu observer,” reads the Natu report.

The process was started afresh on April 9 when schools reopened. But it had to be stopped after it encountered fresh hurdles when some panellists and candidates did not show up.

Spokesperson of the department, Muzi Mahlambi, did not respond to queries about the matter.

