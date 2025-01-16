KZN throws the book on unroadworthy scholar transport operators

A total of 47 scholar transport operators have been removed from KwaZulu-Natal roads and prevented from transporting learners on the first day of the 2025 academic year.

Their vehicles have been declared unroadworthy ahead of the start of the 2025 academic year on Wednesday.

This follows an inspection of 245 buses and minibuses that provide scholar transport to 77, 369 learners, who are expected to walk more than 3km to 433 schools in the province.

Transport MEC led inspection team

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma led a team of examiners who inspected the vehicles. These were inspected for roadworthiness and compliance.

During the inspection on Tuesday, a number of concerns related to steering, brakes, and suspension, were flagged. And this led to 47 vehicles being declared unroadworthy.

Duma said more law enforcement operations and inspections of scholar transport will be conducted by a highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in more than 26 satellite stations.

Plans to sustain festive season safety campaign

“During the festive season, we rolled out a successful road safety operation. This ensured the enforcement of the law and the visibility of law enforcement officers. We want to sustain this visibility as we re-open schools, to ensure the safety of future leaders.

“Our view is that those who are transporting learners must know that they are carrying the future of this province. Only the strongest shoulders of disciplined individuals, can carry and fulfil the hopes of the nation,” Duma said.

The MEC noted that most communities have been affected by damaged road infrastructure, bridges, and human settlements.

Heavy rains damaged road infrastructure

This follows prolonged heavy rainfall that started on December 31 2024.

Despite limited resources, the MEC said the department is making all efforts to turn the situation around.

“Teams from both departments are doing assessments of damage and doing verification of affected families. It is our hope that in the coming year, we will get more budget to provide scholar transport to more than 157, 538 learners who are on the waiting list. The budget required for this purpose is estimated at R1.6-billion,” Duma said.

SAnews.gov.za

