Limpopo battling scourge of bullying in schools

The scourge of schoolyard bullying has been on the increase in one of Limpopo’s prominent schools. So bad that a teenage girl is allegedly on the brink of taking her own life.

Millennium high school in Madiba Park outside Polokwane has been fingered among the many schools in the province where bullying is widespread.

This week the school was in the news again when some learners revealed shocking tales of bullying and rampant criminality within the school premises.

Based in the region of crime-ridden Seshego township, the school has become a war zone. Gang turf wars break out at the slightest provocation by rival gangs.

Learners heavily armed at school

Learners reportedly go to school heavily armed with dangerous weapons, and dagga trading is said to be a booming business.

Beleaguered learners have expressed anxiety, saying they are under siege by criminal elements. The culprits roam the schoolyard brandishing knives, while others gather and smoke dagga within the school premises.

Those who are deemed to be weak are targeted and repeatedly victimised by the bullies. All this reign of terror takes place right under the noses of the oblivious teaching staff.

Most pupils resort to bunking classes, while some have already dropped out of school, out of fear.

The latest victim is a Grade 10 learner, Mahlatse Ramotshela, 19 who spoke to Sunday World. She said that she has been under severe duress that saw her repeating Grade 6 and Grade 10.

Bullied by friends

Ramotshela said her bullying started when her then best friend started alienating her from their circle of friends. The ex-friend influenced all and sundry to turn their backs on her.

“At first I thought it was just a minor tiff between teenage girls as it is common among us or she was just sulking. However, she escalated her bullying tactics when she amassed some of the schoolgirls who ganged up against me. They started threatening me on a daily basis with physical violence. And they confronted me with dangerous weapons,” Ramotshela said.

“They constantly swear at me with unprintable words and make fun of the plight of my family in public. I’m so heartbroken because they just told me they gone to an inyanga to cast a spell on me so that I cannot conceive children in future. This has affected me badly and I have been contemplating on dropping out of school.

“Just this week, one of them threatened me with a pair of scissors during morning assembly. In full view of other learners. I just froze and couldn’t alert the teachers.”

Ramotshela took to social media and highlighted her plight. She did this on the Facebook page belonging to Seshego Community Against Crime and Gangsterism.

After this caught the attention of education authorities, the school principal acted. He called an urgent parents’ meeting to address the bullying.

The parents of the fingered bullies ignored the meeting, and only Ramotshela’s parents attended.

Parents’ meeting

A self-confessed bully, who did not want to be named, confirmed the problem. He said that bullying in the province is not only confined to the Millennium schoolyard.

“Bullying is all over South African schools and is spreading like wildfire on the streets. We bully those we deem cowards. And the intimidation is a no holds barred encounter. The victim is reminded that they belongs to the lowest strata of society. Bullying involves verbal threats and physical molestation.

“Those who can’t stand up to bullies are tossed to the wilderness. And in the worst case scenario, the victim takes their own life. We bully our peers simply because we want authority and total control of the turf where we operate.”

Meanwhile, the provincial education department has noted with concern the bullying reported at Millennium and other schools in the province.

Department intervenes

The department’s Cairo Seima said they have requested the principal to call an urgent meeting. This will be the meeting with parents of the alleged bullies.

“We will convene a meeting where we will hear both sides of the story. Because at the moment, the information we have comes from one side. We will also rope in the police to ensure that all schools in the province are closely monitored. This is to ensure the safety of our learners. There are widespread reports of learners bringing dangerous weapons and illegal drugs to the schoolyards,” he said.

