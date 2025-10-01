Limpopo school principal accused of misusing over R180k

The Mahlathi Tribal Authority and the School Governing Body (SGB) of Giva Mahlathi High School at Mahlathi village outside Giyani in Limpopo are demanding answers from the school’s principal, who they accuse of mismanaging more than R180,000 within a month.

According to SGB deputy chairperson King Khoza, the school received a R187,000 grant from the Limpopo Department of Education on May 15. However, by June, the money had reportedly been depleted without the SGB’s approval.

“We were taken aback when the principal failed to shed light on how more than R180,000 was blown within a month. Even the SGB had no knowledge of any services rendered,” said Khoza.

Irregular expenditure

Khoza alleged that Makhubela later claimed to have spent R39,000 fixing the school’s printing machine. Thousands more on paying teachers who attended a workshop, and R6,000 for her own attendance at the same workshop.

He also raised concerns over a R5,000 payments for grass-cutting services. And this is despite a local provider offering to do the job for just R1,000, and a R1,500 electricity bill for a school with minimal power consumption.

“When we demanded proof and receipts, she failed to provide them. Instead, she became arrogant. That’s when we decided to appoint an auditor to check the school’s financial books. But she refused to cooperate,” said Khoza, who added that most of the school classes have no windows and some sitting desks.

“It is so sad that in three to four classrooms, four students are forced to share one desk. And we were planning to use part of the money to solve that backlog. Not knowing that the principal had a different opinion,” lamented Khoza.

Israel Nkuna, representing the Mahlathi Tribal Authority, echoed Khoza’s concerns. He said the matter was reported to the Klein Letaba Circuit, which promised to escalate it to the district director and the HOD while launching preliminary investigations.

“To this day, nothing has come forth. We were taken from pillar to post until we eventually wrote to the district to no help until we took our matter further to the provincial Department of Education, which promised to investigate,” Nkuna told Sunday World.

Principal denies accusations

When contacted for comment, the principal dismissed media inquiries.

“I don’t have time to respond to the media because it’s not them who hired me but the department of education,” she said before hanging up.

Nyiko Sono from the Mopani District distanced himself from the issue. He is alleged to be in a relationship with the principal.

“I am not the spokesperson for the department of education. And therefore I must not be dragged into matters that don’t concern my office,” Sono told Sunday World.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson Mike Maringa confirmed they are dealing with the complaints.

“We are aware of the matter. The SGB wanted to hire their own accountant to investigate, but we are refusing. Only LDOE-accredited accountants will be allowed to audit the schoolbooks. We are treating this matter with urgency,” Maringa said.

