Manamela calls for blacklisting of depraved landlords

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela has called for the immediate blacklisting of landlords accused of preying on vulnerable students.

His remarks follow shocking reports that some landlords demand sexual favours in exchange for accommodation, leaving students trapped in dangerous situations. The situation affects mostly students who are funded by the National Students’ Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

“This is unacceptable and deeply disturbing. We must act swiftly to protect our students from such predatory behaviour,” Manamela said.

Action taken against those implicated

The deputy minister welcomed NSFAS’s commitment to taking action against those involved in the exploitation of students.

“I welcome the strong statement by NSFAS condemning these actions and the decisive steps to investigate, blacklist, and terminate the services of any implicated landlords,” Manamela said.

With NSFAS payment delays leaving many students without accommodation, some have been forced to sleep outside. Others endure overcrowded, unsafe living conditions.

“Institutions, accommodation provider associations, NSFAS, and our department must work together to ensure that students are housed in safe, dignified environments, free from exploitation and abuse,” he said.

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi confirmed that investigations into landlords accused of sexual exploitation were already underway.

Culprits to be blacklisted

“We are working with institutions and law enforcement to identify and blacklist implicated landlords. Students deserve safe, dignified housing, free from any form of coercion or exploitation,” Mnisi said.

He added that NSFAS will not hesitate to take decisive action against offenders.

“Those who exploit students will have their contracts terminated immediately. We will not tolerate any behaviour that puts students at risk,” Mnisi said.

Manamela urged students to come forward and report cases of abuse without fear of intimidation.

“We will not tolerate anyone who preys on students,” he said.

While acknowledging the urgent need to protect students, Manamela admitted that NSFAS payment delays had made the situation worse.

NSFAS payment delays

“No NSFAS-funded student should be turned away due to financial constraints. Institutions have been instructed to assist returning students with outstanding fees,” he said.

Mnisi assured students that NSFAS was working to resolve funding issues that have left many stranded.

“We recognise the frustrations caused by late payments. Our team is working tirelessly to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” he said.

To assess the crisis, Manamela has dispatched a delegation from the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to engage students, institutions, and NSFAS officials.

“These visits will give us an opportunity to engage directly with students, institutional leadership, and NSFAS officials. This to ensure that registration, accommodation, and financial aid issues are properly addressed,” he said.

Students urged to report such acts

He also called on students to take advantage of available reporting channels to ensure immediate intervention.

“Our students should never have to endure exploitation, abuse, or barriers to their education. We will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all,” he said.

Mnisi reaffirmed NSFAS’s commitment to protecting students from financial and accommodation-related exploitation.

“We will not stand by while students suffer. NSFAS is here to support them and ensure their rights are protected,” he said.

Manamela assured students that his department will keep pressure on institutions and private accommodation providers to prevent further abuse.

