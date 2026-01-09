‘Matric 2025 exams went smoothly but some pupils were raped, robbed’: Umalusi

South African examinations quality assurer Umalusi has confirmed that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations were conducted smoothly across the country.

This despite isolated incidents in which some matriculants fell victim to serious crimes during the examination period.

The quality assurance body expressed concern that learners were affected by social ills. These include rape and robbery, said Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi.

Speaking on Friday during the official pronouncement of the 2025 matric results for both public and private schools in Pretoria, Rakometsi described the criminal acts as unacceptable and a violation of learners’ fundamental rights to safety and dignity.

Matric results due out next week

The briefing comes just days ahead of the official release of the matric results next week.

Rakometsi assured the public that the examination breach recently identified during the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations was confined to specific areas and did not compromise the overall integrity of the assessment process.

Rakometsi said the breach was localised. He added that investigations have so far identified 40 candidates who were implicated.

He warned, however, that consequences would extend beyond the current number of those implicated should further candidates be uncovered.

Number of implicated candidates to increase

“While the number of implicated candidates stands at 40, there will be consequences for anyone who is not included in the number should they be discovered later on,” Rakometsi said.

He further revealed that a report compiled by the National Investigative Task Team, appointed by the Department of Basic Education to probe the source and spread of the breach, was formally presented to Umalusi on January 6.

Meanwhile, Umalusi chairperson Professor Yunus Ballim said the number of candidates found to have breached examination rules increased following a comprehensive investigation.

He added that the leak originating from the department in Pretoria was the first such incident in four years.

