Matric exams at risk amid alleged Gauteng school security tender corruption – DA

As thousands of Gauteng learners continue with their matric examinations, concerns have emerged over the integrity and security of the process following allegations of widespread corruption in the province’s school security tenders.

According to information allegedly obtained by the DA from a whistleblower, senior officials in the Gauteng education department are accused of engaging in systemic corruption when it comes to awarding security tenders for the protection of matriculation exam papers.

According to the whistleblower, the Gauteng education department preselected certain companies to receive tenders in exchange for kickbacks ranging from 10% to 20%.

These companies were reportedly rotated under different names and directors to disguise ownership links.

Breach of duty to learners and teachers

“This is not merely a financial crime; it is a breach of duty to learners, teachers, and parents,” according to DA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Bronwynn Englebrecht.

“When tenders are manipulated, schools become unsafe, learners’ futures are placed at risk, and it jeopardises the credibility of matric exams.”

The DA says senior officials are accused of collecting kickbacks, forcing certain companies through the tender system, and sidelining staff who tried to stop the wrongdoing.

The party states that this corruption is happening under the watch of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who has failed to curb corruption in the department despite repeated promises to do so.

The DA warns that the diversion of money meant to protect learners and schools has placed the integrity of the matriculation examination process at risk.

Allegations suggest that the placement of unqualified security providers in schools and around exam storage points may have compromised the security of examination papers.

However, officials who tried to report problems were reportedly pushed aside, while others involved in the corruption remained in power.

DA wants implicated officials suspended

The DA says it will put pressure on the provincial government to ensure the immediate suspension of implicated officials pending the outcome of a forensic investigation.

“The DA Gauteng will put pressure on the Gauteng provincial government to ensure the immediate suspension of implicated officials pending the outcome and full public release of tender evaluation, renewal, and payment records from the 2016 to 2024 financial year,” according to Englebrecht.

The statement adds that under a DA-led Gauteng provincial government, a forensic investigation into the corruption would have already been initiated, implicated officials dismissed, and the companies involved blacklisted from doing business with the government.

“The DA will not allow corruption to rob our children’s safety, dignity, and opportunity,” she said.

