MEC Lebogang Maile vows action after sexual assault allegations at Soweto primary school

A teacher at Busisiwe Primary School has been placed on precautionary suspension following allegations of sexual assault. It is alleged that the teacher sexually violated a Grade 4 learner at the school.

The alleged assault took place earlier this month (October 8 2026) at the school in Zola, Soweto.

On Wednesday, Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile visited the school to re-affirm the department’s zero-tolerance position on sexual abuse.

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Maile met with school management, the School Governing Body (SGB), the South African Police Service (SAPS) and community stakeholders to discuss the matter and the response so far.

He confirmed that the educator had been placed on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary proceedings.

READ: Free State ‘paedophile’ principal’s bail postponed as he is suspended from school

Call for calm

During the visit, Maile appealed to parents, learners and community members to remain calm and allow law enforcement and departmental processes to run their course.

“We understand the concerns and emotions surrounding these disturbing allegations. However, we appeal for calm and urge everyone to allow the necessary processes to unfold. We must ensure that justice is not compromised by interference or speculation,” Maile said.

The MEC cautioned against prejudging the matter, emphasising the importance of allowing the relevant processes to proceed without interference.

He said the department has also instructed its Psychosocial Support Team to provide emotional and psychological support to the learner and her family.

Protecting learners a shared responsibility

Maile also raised concerns about gender-based violence and the abuse of children, calling for a concerted effort by families, schools, religious leaders and communities to protect young people.

READ MORE: Gauteng education cuts ties with Nali Bali over sexual assault

“It takes a village to raise a child, and it equally takes a village to protect a child. We want the community to support our schools and make sure that we protect them, we do not wait for them until their victims,” he said.

He highlighted that schools could not be expected to shoulder the responsibility of child protection alone, urging communities to work together to create safe environments in which children could learn and develop.

“I am a parent, so there is no parent who would like to see their child being subjected to this. That is why we want the law to take its course, and there must be justice. We must not be found wanting when it comes to our kids,” he added.

Media urged to protect learner’s identity

Maile called on journalists to handle the allegations with sensitivity, urging the media to protect the learner’s identity and dignity, avoid sensationalist reporting and respect the ongoing processes.

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