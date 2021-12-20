Meet SA’s education heroes and heroines

Johannesburg- Twenty-five-year-old Bhaso Ndzendze was this year appointed head of the department of politics and international relations at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Ndzendze completed his Ph.D. in international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) last year.

The Eastern Cape-born Ndzendze is 24, one of the youngest people to obtain such a PhD from Wits.

Before his elevation, Ndzendze was a senior lecturer with most of his teaching focused on technology dynamics in international relations, international law, political history, and Africa-China relations at UJ.

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh got his first academic nod after being appointed as a lecturer at Wits University.

The 32-year-old will be working in the international relations department from next year. Mpofu-Walsh is a postdoctoral fellow at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research.

Kundani Makakavhule became the country’s first black woman to graduate with a PhD in town and regional planning.

She has a broad perspective of the built environment, socio-impact assessments, human settlements, and community development since she holds an honours degree in development studies.

Lindiwe Tsope has become the first graduate of Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa to be awarded a PhD.

Tsope graduated in 2012 and then enrolled at Rhodes University in 2013, where she completed her undergraduate and master’s degrees, along with her PhD in sociology.

