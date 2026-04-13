Mid-year June exams set the tone for matric success, expert warns

As the second term of 2026 begins, Grade 12 learners are being urged to change their approach and treat the months ahead as a crucial phase in their academic journey.

According to education expert Dr Alucia Mabunda, campus head at IIE Rosebank College, the idea that matric only becomes serious later in the year is a dangerous misconception.

Instead, she says, success in the final exams is built on consistent effort starting now, with the June exams serving as the first major test of readiness.

These mid-year exams cover most of the content from terms one and two and feed directly into your school’s progression report.

“More importantly, they determine whether you move into the second half of the year with confidence or find yourself trying to recover lost ground,” she explains.

Boosting learners’ APS

Mabunda adds that strong June results can significantly boost a learner’s academic point score (APS), improve confidence, and strengthen university and bursary prospects.

“Do well now, and you build momentum. Fall behind, and you’ll spend the rest of the year firefighting instead of progressing.”

The June exams are more than just another set of tests. They play a critical role in shaping a learner’s outcomes:

They form the first official academic record reviewed by universities and bursary providers;

Strong results build early confidence and momentum;

They help identify learning gaps while there’s still time to fix them;

They contribute to improving a learner’s APS;

Good performance now reduces pressure later in the year;

They help learners assess whether their post-matric plans are realistic.

Mabunda stresses that learners who take these exams seriously often find the final stretch of matric far more manageable.

Three moves to get ahead

To help learners maximise their performance, Mabunda outlines three key strategies:

1. Study like it’s already finals

She encourages learners to move away from inconsistent study habits and adopt a structured timetable that mirrors final exam conditions.

“Block at least three focused hours every weekday, use techniques like the Pomodoro method, and practise with full, timed past papers. The more familiar the process feels now, the less intimidating the final exams will be,” she says.

2. Focus on understanding, not cramming

Rather than rushing through past papers, Mabunda advises learners to first master core concepts in every subject.

“For math and science, work through every example until you can explain it without notes. For subjects like history and languages, summarise key themes into simple, clear mind maps. If you don’t understand the basics, the exams will expose it.”

3. Turn weak subjects into strengths

Learners are also urged to confront their weakest subjects head-on.

“Identify the two subjects dragging your average down and prioritise them daily. Seek extra lessons, use free online resources, or form a focused study group. Improving even one weak subject can significantly lift your overall results.”

Building towards the finish line

Mabunda notes that June exam results contribute to the school-based assessment component of the final matric mark, making them a crucial building block toward the National Senior Certificate.

Starting strong now builds discipline, confidence, and a solid academic foundation. If learners commit fully over the next three months, the second half of the year becomes far less stressful and far more rewarding,” she says.

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