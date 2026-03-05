Midrand maths teacher nabbed after pupil raped

Police have arrested a mathematics teacher from Ivory Park Secondary School for allegedly raping a Grade 12 pupil.

The incident took place in December 2025 in Ivory Park, Midrand, while the learner was in Grade 11. The girl’s mother formally reported it to the school principal on Monday this week.

The 37-year-old teacher had reportedly been providing private tutoring to the pupil after school hours at his residence, where the assault allegedly took place.

Teacher reportedly tried to evade authorities

It is believed that the learner initially tried to report the incident to the school after experiencing continued inappropriate behaviour from the educator on school premises.

The teacher was arrested on Wednesday.

He had apparently not been at school earlier in the week, and reportedly tried to evade authorities before his arrest.

Gauteng Education launches investigation

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, adding that it will follow due process.

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane has expressed concern.

“As the department, we are deeply disturbed by these allegations against an educator who is entrusted with the care and development of our learners.

‘Teachers are meant to nurture, guide pupils’

“Educators are entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing and guiding our learners, and, within the schooling environment, they effectively serve as parents to the children placed under their care.

“They must therefore always contribute towards ensuring the safety, wellbeing and development of our learners at all times. While these remain allegations that must be tested through the appropriate legal processes, we take matters of this nature extremely seriously and will ensure that our internal processes are followed accordingly,” said Chiloane.

Chiloane added that officials have offered counselling services to the affected learner and her parents.

