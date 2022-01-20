Minister commends top learners for stellar performance

Johannesburg – Despite the challenges brought on by Covid-19, the 2021 matriculants persevered and were relentless in their pursuit of excellence during the year-end National Senior Certificate Examinations, says Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.

“The Class of 2021 is literally and figuratively a class of its own. It is the only class so far that studied for two consecutive years under the National State of Disaster to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the Minister said on Thursday.

Addressing the 2021 Top Achievers at a breakfast session at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, Motshekga commended the learners for delivering a stellar performance while demonstrating discipline, time-management and hard work.

“We want to congratulate our top learners for setting the bar high… in a large and complex system as ours with almost a million learners writing part-time and more than 800 000 learners writing full time. You have sent a profound message to South African children that despite any difficulties you can make it if you persevere, humble yourself, respect and work hard,” the Minister said.

She said the education sector is proud that it has given learners a solid foundation to keep on climbing the mountains of life.

Public schooling incorporates teaching about life and building a truly democratic, non-racial, non-sexist, united and prosperous society based on justice and equality.

“After 12 years, we assume that you have mastered the art of knowledge, acquisition and now you are getting to a stage where you will be producing knowledge so we expect engineers and researchers from you.

“You are the best of the best so we are pinning our hopes, dreams and aspirations on you. We also believe as a country and a nation that it takes a village to raise a child, which means you are children of the nation. As you begin your journey, I want to appeal to you to deliver for the nation,” the Minister said.

Motshekga urged learners to continue to appreciate the process of basic education because it is their proud history and part of their lives.

“As you begin your journey towards adulthood, history demands you to espouse the values of hard work, honesty, truth, integrity, humility and selflessness.

“March to victory and conquer, become the better version of the person that you are because to be a top learner of the Class of 2021, you are the epitome that success comes at a price because it would have not been easy [because of the COVID-19 pandemic],” the Minister said.

This evening the Minister will announce the 2021 National Senior Certificate Examination Results.

–SAnews.gov.za

Also read: Pretoria High Court rules for matric results to be published

Regulator notes decision on publishing of matric results

Matric results wont be published due to Protection Of Information Act

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author