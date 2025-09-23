Minister Siviwe Gwarube calls on police to protect schools from Operation Dudula

Siviwe Gwarube, the Minister of Basic Education, has called for a coordinated effort to stop Operation Dudula from hindering foreign nationals’ access to education.

Gwarube has enlisted Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia to coordinate efforts between the SA Police Service, the provincial education department in Gauteng, and the Department of Basic Education to track and control these disturbances.

This comes after Operation Dudula members visited Soweto’s public schools and asserted that no South African child should be denied an education because a non-South African was given preference.

The minister warned that disturbing teaching and learning is against the law.

“No movement, no matter its name or agenda, is entitled to hold children’s education hostage. The full might of the law will confront those who attempt to destabilise schools, declared Gwarube.

She stated that the government continues to prioritise the safety of learners and has pledged to ensure that schools have secure environments free from harassment, abuse, and disturbances.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona explained that the admission to public schools is guided by the Gauteng School Admission Regulations and not by nationality.

Requirements for admission

These learners are assigned based on their parents’ work address within the school’s feeder zone, siblings who are currently enrolled or have previously attended, and their home address within the feeder zone.

The department also looks at whether the home address is within or beyond the 30km radius of the school.

“Citizenship or immigration status is not a determining factor in the allocation of school spaces,” said Mabona.

He said parents and guardians should understand that placement also depends on the capacity of each school.

According to Mabona, legislation does not allow anyone to disrupt schools or interfere with learning and teaching.

“Schools must remain safe and accessible environments for all learners, parents, and employees,” he said.

“The GDE [Gauteng department of education] calls on all organisations to refrain from disrupting schools and the education of learners.”

