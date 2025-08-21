Missing Durban University of Technology student found dead 10 days after vanishing

A Durban University of Technology (DUT) third-year nursing student who was reported missing ten days ago has been discovered dead.

Manqoba Mnyandu was a student at the Midlands campus in Pietermaritzburg. Following his disappearance on August 12, a search was conducted, which included sharing his photo.

His roommates were all in bed when they last saw him sleeping, according to the note that was left when he vanished.

Later, Mnyandu vanished, leaving behind all his possessions, including his phone. The university has confirmed that Mnyandu was found dead.

Mnyandu found hanging

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the painful news of a second tragedy affecting our DUT family this week. We have received tragic news about the passing of one of our students, Mr Manqoba Mnyandu,” the university said in a statement.

“On behalf of the university, we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and classmates, as well as all who knew him.”

His family, suspecting foul play, reported finding Mnyandu hanging by the laces of his tekkies.

Mnyandu’s passing occurs as the university continues to deal with the untimely death of Siphiwokuhle Madela, who jumped to his death on Tuesday at the Steve Biko campus in Durban.

Madela funded by NSFAS

The university has clarified that Madela was fully funded, so his death had nothing to do with being defunded, as previously reported, according to a member of the student representative council.

The university explained: “The late student, Mr Siphiwokuhle Madela, was fully funded by NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme], which was reflected in the last payment file dated August 4, 2025, and was coded as a returning student for both tuition and residence in 2025.

“Importantly, he was not part of the NSFAS exceptions file, commonly referred to as ‘defunded students’.”

