Missing Johannesburg teachers found dead after car crash

Following their disappearance over the weekend, two male teachers from Johannesburg’s Ennerdale Secondary School have been officially declared dead.

The teachers, aged 26 and 28, respectively, were reported missing, and it was recently established that they died in a car accident on Saturday, according to the Gauteng education department.

Steve Mabona, the department’s spokesperson, stated on Wednesday that the fatal car crash occurred on the R28 near the Lenasia turnoff in Jachtfontein on Saturday morning.

“Based on the information we have, the car accident happened on Saturday morning on the R28 close to the Lenasia turnoff in Jachtfontein. One of the two vehicles that were involved in the accident reportedly had three occupants,” said Mabona.

“Tragically, two of the three occupants — the two educators — were declared deceased on the scene. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by police.”

MEC sends condolences to grieving families

Education MEC Matome Chiloane has since expressed his condolences and sympathy to the school and the families of the deceased.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the learners, colleagues, and the broader Ennerdale school community,” said Chiloane.

“This is an immense loss to the education sector and to all who knew and worked with these educators.”

He added that after the school internally communicated the tragic news, his department had made arrangements for wellness experts, including assistance from the Teddy Bear Clinic, to visit the school and offer trauma counselling and psychosocial support to both staff and learners.

The Gauteng education sector was recently grieving the loss of exam markers and a school principal.

At the Alberton marking centre in December 2024, a marker died in a strange incident. An additional marker passed away following an epileptic attack while at a marking centre.

Additionally, the principal of Northview High School was shot multiple times while he was in his office.

