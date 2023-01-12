Moloi-Motsepe joins elite club at Harvard advisory council

Businesswoman, philanthropist and medical doctor Precious Moloi-Motsepe has joined the Harvard University Global Advisory Council, the Motsepe Foundation announced in a statement on Thursday.

As a member of the advisory council, Moloi-Motsepe, who is the chancellor of the University of Cape Town, joins other influential leaders in business, academia, and government from around the world to lend her expertise in helping the institution grow.

She has received numerous awards in recognition of the work. These include providing bursaries to disadvantaged youth and women, as well as youth empowerment and promoting women’s health.

Moloi-Motsepe hopes to strengthen knowledge exchange between the institution and researchers who are based in Africa, according to the statement.

“Notable in her efforts, in 2020, she co-created the Motsepe Presidential Research Accelerator Fund for Africa,” the statement said.

“In support of faculty-led and student-driven research projects, the fund is awarded to researchers engaging in multi-disciplinary collaborations between Harvard faculty and Africa-based academics, focusing on advancing key challenges and opportunities facing the continent.

“Moloi-Motsepe has been a longstanding contributor to Harvard University, having served as a council member of Harvard Women’s Leadership Board and the Harvard Kennedy School Centre for Public Leadership.

“Through various partnerships forged over the years, Dr Moloi-Motsepe has also enabled access to the Harvard Social Innovation + Change Initiative at Harvard Kennedy School for Social Entrepreneurs.”

Moloi-Motsepe, who is the founder and CEO of African Fashion International that showcases African creatives and facilitates their entrance into global markets, was awarded Fashion 4 Development Franca Sozzani Award at the UN in New York in 2017.

The award recognises her efforts in promoting African fashion designers and supporting the empowerment of disadvantaged women.

“At the Harvard University Global Advisory Council, she joins influential leaders such as David M Rubenstein, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr Charles Chen Yidan, and others.

“This network, and the opportunity to reinforce global affiliations, will amplify the work of the Motsepe Foundation. This is most applicable to the Motsepe Foundation efforts in education, as we search for innovative pathways to close gaps in accessing quality education and skills that will make Africa’s youth globally competitive,” said the Motsepe Foundation trustees in their congratulatory statement.

