Motshekga expresses shock, sadness at brutal murder of Tembisa teacher

Johannesburg – Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has expressed shock and sadness at the murder of a teacher and Deputy Principal at Phomolong High School in Tembisa, Gauteng.

The 50-year-old female teacher was shot and killed in the driveway of the school in broad daylight on Friday afternoon.

According to information at the Gauteng Education department’s disposal, three gunmen suddenly appeared and allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window.

Subsequently, she got off the car trying to evade the hailstorm of bullets but she fell just beside the car.

One of the gunmen allegedly shot her twice while she was on the ground and they fled the scene without taking anything from her.

Minister Motshekga said that the incident shocked her to the core, that criminals dare to shoot and kill a teacher inside school premises.

“Schools are supposed to be safe places of learning and teaching and it is quite alarming that armed individuals can stroll into a school to commit such a barbaric act. I wish to express my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased teacher, Phomolong High School staff and learners, including those who allegedly witnessed this traumatic incident,” Motshekga said.

The Minister said that police should leave no stone unturned and act as speedily as possible to arrest the criminals involved.

She also urged members of the community to come forward and assist law enforcement with information they may have.

“Safety in our schools remains a top priority of the Department of Basic Education as we focus on providing a conducive environment for learning and teaching. We will continue to work with the police, sister departments, our social partners, and communities at large to strive for zero incidents of crime in our schools,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi is today expected to visit Phomolong Secondary school and subsequently proceed to the family of the late deputy principal to convey his condolences.

In a statement on Saturday, Lesufi said the teacher was hardworking, dedicated, committed, and loved by many at the school and community.

“We sincerely wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community. Indeed, the motive of this level of cruelty is unknown but I’m comforted that this case has been taken over by the Provincial SAPS and as such we are adamant that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Lesufi said.

Gauteng police have since launched a manhunt for the three gunmen who shot the deputy principal three times.

Police are further investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

– SAnews.gov.za

