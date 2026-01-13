Mpumalanga celebrates improvement in matric results as districts deliver steady gains

Despite falling short of its 90% target, Mpumalanga has recorded a clear improvement in the 2025 National Senior Certificate results, with two districts posting notable gains and all four districts remaining above the 80% benchmark.

Nationally, Mpumalanga ranked seventh out of the nine provinces, placing it in the lower middle of the provincial performance table despite remaining above the 80% pass-rate threshold.

Announcing the results in Secunda on Tuesday, Mpumalanga education MEC Lindi Masina said the province had reason to celebrate progress while remaining honest about areas needing attention.

“It gives me pleasure to announce that the Class of 2025 registered 69 510 candidates and that 67 114 candidates wrote all the subjects on offer,” Masina said.

Credibility of the results

She confirmed that Mpumalanga achieved an overall pass rate of 86.5%, improving by over a percentage point from 84.99% in 2024.

“This is truly exciting and represents a 1.5% improvement from the 84.99% rate achieved in 2024. Well done and congratulations to the Class of 2025,” she said.

Masina stressed the credibility of the outcomes, noting that the results were approved by Umalusi on January 9 and that the province had maintained an incident-free examination for 14 consecutive years.

“In essence, we mean that the results I am announcing are credible,” she said.

The results also reflected growth in quality passes. According to Masina, 28 610 learners qualified for bachelor’s degree studies, up from 27 885 in 2024.

“These 28 610 learners are now eligible to further their studies in universities across our country and abroad,” she said.

A further 19 603 learners qualified for diploma programmes, a 29.2% increase from the previous year.

Stable outcomes recorded in districts

District performance showed mixed but stable outcomes. Bohlabela recorded the biggest improvement, rising from 78.6% to 83.5%. Nkangala improved to 87.4% from 85.24%.

Ehlanzeni remained the top-performing district at 88.0%, despite a marginal dip, while Gert Sibande registered 87.1%, also slightly down from 2024.

“What is significant is that all our four districts have performed above the 80% pass rate threshold this time around,” Masina said.

The Mashishing circuit in Bohlabela emerged as the best-performing circuit overall, at 97.3%, while the KwaThandeka circuit in Gert Sibande was the most improved, jumping by 12.6 percentage points to 91.7%.

School performance remained strong, with 56 schools achieving a 100% pass rate. Hoërskool Nelspruit was named the best-performing school. All its 275 candidates passed, and it produced 402 distinctions.

In mathematics, the provincial pass rate declined to 62.9% from 66.3%, while physical sciences improved to 74.7%. Two learners achieved 100% in mathematics, and two others scored full marks in business studies.

Looking ahead, Masina announced bursary support for top achievers and vulnerable learners.

“I therefore take this opportunity to indicate that all our 2025 top learners who are in attendance will each receive a full bursary from the provincial government,” she said.

Mpumalanga premier thrilled

The gains were achieved despite a mid-year change in political leadership, after former MEC Cathy Dlamini was replaced, a transition Masina openly acknowledged in her address.

“To our predecessors, I salute you. Your tireless efforts, dedication, and perseverance have laid the foundation for our achievements. Your legacy continues to inspire and motivate us to strive for excellence.

“We acknowledge the challenges you faced, the obstacles you overcame, and the sacrifices you made to ensure that we had access to quality education. Your impact on our lives is immeasurable, and we are forever grateful,” she said.

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu said he was impressed with the quality results the province has registered over the years.

“When we track matriculants from the past 10 years who progressed to institutions of higher learning, we find that many occupy positions where their skills and knowledge are making a meaningful contribution to socio-economic development of both our province and the country,” Ndlovu said.

