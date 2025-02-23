Mpumalanga landlords feel the pinch

More than 150 landlords in Mpumalanga are on the brink of financial ruin after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) failed to pay them for 2024 student accommodation.

The landlords are now drowning in debt, unable to pay their mortgages, staff salaries or municipal bills.

These landlords, who are contracted to the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) to provide student accommodation, have banded together under the

