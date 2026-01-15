Mpumalanga’s R2m laptops saga ends in written warning for education boss

Mpumalanga education head of department (HOD) Lucy Moyane will return to work next week after being issued with a written warning for negligence linked to the controversial purchase of 22 laptops worth R2-million.

Provincial government spokesperson George Mthethwa confirmed that the disciplinary process against Moyane had been concluded. He added that the sanction clears the way for her return.

“The HoD was found guilty only on the first charge of negligence related to the approval of the Bid Adjudication Committee recommendation,” said Mthethwa.

HoD expected to be back at work

“Based on the outcomes of the disciplinary hearing, the chairperson decided that a written warning be issued as a sanction. Ms Moyane is expected to resume her duties from 19 January 2026. The matter has now been fully concluded.”

The decision brings to an end a months-long saga that has dominated political debate in the Mpumalanga legislature. Opposition parties repeatedly warn that accountability would be lost if the suspended HoD exited the system before disciplinary processes were finalised.

In its statement, the provincial government also confirmed that it has recovered more than 80% of the money claimed from the service provider implicated in the 22-laptop tender.

Of the R855 712.70 that had already been claimed, R685 712.70 has already been recovered. The remaining R170, 000 is expected to be settled by the end of January 2026.

Premier Mandla Ndlovu welcomed the recovery of the funds. He stressed that consequence management had to follow due process.

Full amount to be recovered

“The recovery of the money is a positive step, but we must ensure that the full amount is recovered. I am pleased that the service provider has assured the department that the remaining balance will be settled by the end of the month. I am also glad that the disciplinary hearing concerning the HoD has been concluded,” said Ndlovu.

Moyane had been placed on precautionary suspension last year. This was after a forensic investigation into the procurement of 22 laptops that uncovered irregularities. The laptops were found to be overpriced and non-compliant with tender specifications.

Disciplinary processes involving other officials linked to the 22-laptop deal remain uneven. Of the six employees implicated, one had charges withdrawn due to insufficient evidence. One deputy director resigned after being served with charges. Three officials are still undergoing disciplinary hearings, and one matter has been suspended due to litigation instituted against the department.

Commitment to ethical governance

The provincial government further confirmed that lifestyle reviews conducted by an external service provider did not identify any material adverse findings against implicated officials.

Ndlovu said the conclusion of the matter reflected Mpumalanga’s commitment to ethical governance. And one that is anchored in fairness and legality.

“Accountability must always be pursued through due process and fairness. We must act responsibly, investigate thoroughly, and allow the facts to lead us. That is what clean governance requires,” he said.

