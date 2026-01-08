Nearly 10K learners still unplaced as Mpumalanga braces for 1-million pupils

More than 9 800 learners in Mpumalanga are still awaiting placement as the province prepares to receive well over 1-million pupils when schools reopen for the 2026 academic year.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 Back to School Programme at Mathupa Primary School in Bushbuckridge on Tuesday, education MEC Lindi Masina laid out the scale of the challenge and the department’s response in unambiguous terms.

“The expectation is that the 2026 learner numbers are likely to be around 1.03-million,” Masina said, pointing to sustained migration and rapid urban growth as major pressure points in the schooling system.

While admissions across most districts have been finalised, she confirmed that 9,826 learners still need to be placed, mainly in fast-growing towns such as Mbombela, Emalahleni, Mashishing, Steve Tshwete and Secunda.

Nkangala accounts for 3 714 unplaced learners, Gert Sibande 3 917, Ehlanzeni 2 195, and Bohlabela 269.

Migration fuels backlogs

Masina moved quickly to reassure parents, issuing a firm commitment from the provincial government.

“Our message is clear: every child of school-going age must be admitted, and no learner must be left outside the classroom,” she said.

Masina acknowledged that the backlog has been fuelled by continued migration from rural to urban areas, applications outside feeder zones, and in some instances disputes where space exists but placement is resisted.

“To manage this process effectively, the department has strengthened its provincial admission management system,” Masina said, adding that provincial, district and circuit admissions committees had been established to deal with placement queries and appeals.

Beyond admissions, Masina placed strong emphasis on school readiness, particularly following persistent and above-average rainfall since December that may have affected infrastructure at several schools.

“It is therefore essential that all school governing bodies act with urgency to ensure that their schools are clean, orderly and ready to start learning and teaching on the very first day,” she said.

On learning resources, Masina underscored the centrality of textbooks and stationery to educational outcomes.

“Learning and teaching support materials remain one of our most critical priorities because quality learning cannot take place without the necessary resources,” she said, confirming that the department had achieved 95% textbook coverage, with full Grade 12 provision already completed.

School nutrition programme

Teacher provisioning for 2026 has also been finalised, with 32,103 educator posts approved following consultations with unions.

Masina said temporary and substitute posts had been extended where necessary to ensure stability in classrooms.

Infrastructure upgrades remain a priority, with 221 schools planned for maintenance during 2025 and 77 already completed.

To relieve overcrowding and respond to storm damage, 130 mobile classrooms have been procured, while assessments are under way at 28 schools affected by recent severe weather.

Masina also confirmed that the national school nutrition programme would operate from the first day of reopening, benefitting learners in quintile 1 to 3 schools, while 67 221 pupils are expected to receive scholar transport this year.

As schools prepare to reopen on January 14, Masina called for collective responsibility from parents, communities and school leadership, reiterating the department’s guiding principle.

“No child must be left behind, no school must be neglected, and no dream must be denied,” she said.

