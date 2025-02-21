New board offers troubled NSFAS a fresh start

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education has welcomed the appointment of a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.

The committee believes the board members will help restore confidence in the scheme.

Committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie said the new board comprises experienced professionals who can fix NSFAS’s long-standing financial and administrative issues.

“We are pleased that NSFAS will now be led by individuals with the necessary expertise,” he said.

Restoring stability

“This is a critical step towards restoring stability and ensuring that NSFAS fulfils its mandate of supporting students.”

These appointments follow a difficult period for NSFAS. The institution has faced funding delays, corruption allegations, and governance failures. More recently, landlords were accused of exploiting students due to delayed payments.

The newly appointed board is chaired by Dr Karen Stander. Other non-executive directors include Ndileka Portia Loyilane, an expert in public administration, and two legal professionals, Advocate Richardt Tlou Ramashia and Advocate Lavandran Nanda Gopaul.

The board also features bean counters Philisiwe Sibiya, Clarinda Elizabeth Simpson, and Prashika Mahesh. All of them are Chartered Accountants.

Team of qualified experts

Dr Siyanda Mngadi and Karabo Mohale have been appointed for their governance expertise. And Dr Johanna Maphutha and Dr Mugwena Maluleke will represent the education sector.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has appointed Dr Marcia Socikwa as its representative on the board.

“The stability of the entity will be achieved once the board has appointed capable managers and workers at NSFAS,” Letsie said.

“We encourage the board to prioritise the appointment of the CEO, CFO, and chief information officer.”

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi confirmed that the scheme welcomed the new board appointments. He said the board’s arrival marked a fresh start.

“These appointments mark a significant step in strengthening NSFAS as an institution. One that upholds integrity, accountability, and efficiency,” he said.

Massive support for students

“Delivering financial aid to deserving students must remain the core priority of the scheme.”

For months, students have raised concerns about NSFAS inefficiencies. The late disbursement of funds has left many unable to pay for food, transport, and accommodation. Some landlords allegedly demanded sexual favours from female students who could not pay rent.

“Students deserve an institution that supports them financially. One that allows them to focus on their studies,” Letsie said.

“They should not be grappling with accommodation and funding challenges that NSFAS should have resolved.”

Focus on fixing funding delays

Mnisi reassured students that NSFAS would now focus on fixing funding delays. The institution aims to rebuild trust.

“The board appointments are further necessitated by the conclusion of the NSFAS administrator’s term of office,” he said.

“This transition gives NSFAS a chance to reinforce its leadership and service delivery.”

Letsie said the new board must prove itself by making NSFAS a reliable pillar of student support.

Prioritise the needs of students

“We trust that the new board will prioritise the needs of students,” he said.

“NSFAS must become a beacon of hope rather than a source of academic disruptions.”

The committee will closely monitor the board’s progress. It has vowed to hold it accountable for ensuring NSFAS functions efficiently.

