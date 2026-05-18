New youth education initiative tackles GBV, identity and leadership in schools

A new national youth education initiative aimed at addressing gender-based violence (GBV), social pressure, and emotional well-being among young South Africans has officially been launched, bringing critical conversations directly into schools across the country.

The programme, titled What About the Boys 2 (WATB 2), is produced by Primestars in partnership with the YouthStart Foundation and targets grades 9 to 12 learners through film screenings, mentorship, and guided discussions.

The initiative comes at a time when South Africa continues to grapple with rising concerns around GBV, youth unemployment and the lack of safe spaces for young people to openly discuss issues affecting their lives.

WATB 2 seeks to address these challenges by encouraging learners to engage on topics such as respect, identity, accountability, emotional health and leadership.

Unlike the first phase of the programme, the latest edition expands its focus by bringing boys and girls together in shared dialogue sessions aimed at fostering empathy, mutual understanding and shared responsibility.

Speaking at the premiere of the film, independent ambassador for the living with dignity hub, Nozipho January-Bardill said the programme was intentionally designed to create collaborative spaces for young people.

“For the first time, boys and girls will be in the room together. They will watch the same film, hear the same stories, and have the same conversations.

“That is a deliberate act of co-creation, helping young people to understand each other, respect each other, and build a different future for South Africa together,” she said.

Volunteer mentors

The programme is backed by Anglo American, which serves as the lead sponsor of the film.

Through its subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore, the initiative will be rolled out in schools across the Northern Cape, particularly in communities where the mining company operates.

Anglo-American employees are also expected to participate as volunteer mentors during follow-up discussions with learners.

Chief executive of Primestars, Martin Sweet, said young people were eager for meaningful engagement around the realities they face daily.

“Young people are ready for these conversations. WATB 2 creates the space to have them and to build a generation that leads with empathy, integrity and respect,” he said.

Learner screenings are taking place from 16 May to 6 June across all nine provinces as part of the Primestars school screening programme.

The film has also been made available digitally through Primestars Digital.

Organisers say the programme forms part of a broader long-term effort to contribute to national conversations around youth development, GBV prevention and inclusive growth, while encouraging learners to become leaders both inside and outside the classroom.

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