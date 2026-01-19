Nokulunga Ncube’s commitment to early childhood education is ‘love in action’

For Nokulunga Ncube, 49, principal of Boitumelong Early Learning Centre in Alexandra, early childhood education is more than a profession; it is a calling rooted in love, legacy and service to the community.

Boitumelong began as a soup kitchen, started by four women from the USA who were feeding underprivileged children in Alexandra.

When the initiative was fully operational, they returned home, leaving Ncube’s grandmother to continue caring for the children. After her grandmother stepped down, the leadership of the centre passed to Ncube’s mother in 1984.

It was then that the focus shifted more deliberately towards education, with the introduction of an early childhood development programme.

In 2001, the centre was formally registered as a non-profit organisation, strengthening its foundation and long-term vision.

Ncube officially took over the school in 2010, but she is quick to clarify that her appointment was not guaranteed by family ties. “I did not come here because of my grandmother’s or my mother’s position. I was interviewed by the school governing body to become principal of the school,” she said.

Under her leadership, Boitumelong has continued to grow while staying true to its roots.

The centre caters for pre-Grade RR and Grade R pupils and employs 22 staff members, including administration staff, cooks and a handyman.

“The department insisted that we introduce Grade 1, and our vision is to make the foundation phase a reality.”

She believes that introducing children to the schooling environment should be gentle, nurturing and joyful. “Grooming a child from introducing colours, words, and generally contributing to their growth makes this job more fulfilling. They become a part of your life; when one of them is not well, you feel it too as their teacher,” she said.

Ncube also emphasised the importance of parental involvement in a child’s education.

“A child’s education gets easier when education practitioners involve parents. That way, they are also a part of the growth of their child. When we do outdoor activities, we invite them to come and see what we do,” she said.

Over the years, Boitumelong has produced pupils who have gone on to become doctors, teachers, and vocal political figures in the community.

For her, the greatest reward remains watching children grow, learn, and thrive. “This is not just a job. It is love in action.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content