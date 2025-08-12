‘Nomusa Dube-Ncube didn’t appoint herself as Seta chair’ – Buti Manamela

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has addressed questions around his deputy, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s previous appointment as a Sector Education and Training Authority board chairperson.

During a media briefing held by the department on Tuesday morning in Pretoria, Manamela mentioned that Dube-Ncube was not involved in the selection process and could not be asked about how she landed the position.

“I do not know if Deputy Minister Dube-Ncube feels that she wants to respond to this. But the decision initially to appoint her was not her decision. And similarly, to be appointed as deputy minister is not her decision,” he said.

Removed following outcry

The deputy minister was among ANC-aligned politicians who were appointed to chair Seta boards. They were later removed following public outcry.

Others who were also appointed include ANC KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu. Deputy Communications Minister Philemon Mapulane and former KZN sports MEC Amanda Mapena. As well as the MMC in the City of Joburg Loyiso Masuku.

Close allies of the ANC include Gwede Mantashe’s son Buyambo Mantashe, Mantashe’s advisor Gwebinkudla Qonde, president of SA Youth Council and SACP member Thulani Tshefutaa and former Mzala Nxumalo ANC regional secretary Zakhele Buthelezi, who had to step down from his position after being charged with bribery.

The matter relating to the selection process also led to the removal of Nobuhle Nkabane as a higher education minister. Manamela subsequently replaced her. Nkabane was under harsh public scrutiny for flouting processes when selecting chairs. And she also failed to account to parliament.

Manamela told the media that the process of appointing new Seta board chairs was underway. He added that nominations are now closed.

New board being appointed

“The team in the department is looking through those nominations to look at who meets the criteria. From those who have been nominated, we will then apply our minds to who fits the positions. We are gong to make sure that people have the skills and capacity to be able to preside as chairpersons of Seta boards.

“We have opened up nominations briefly for additional members for accounting authorities. Because some felt prejudiced by the requirements for masters and PhD. We have opened that window, so that [they] can apply. Especially to labour and community representatives,” he stated.

It has just been 19 days since Manamela was appointed as the minister. And his main goal is to ensure that the department is running efficiently.

Engaging stakeholders

“Our message is simple and straightforward: we have to get the department working. We have to make sure that they are responsive to communities out there. And we have to make sure that we restore the trust deficit that may have been created by what has happened before.

“So, part of the things we are doing is to engage with stakeholders. Some of them have been saying they have been looking forward to this engagement,” he said.

