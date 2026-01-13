Nongoma teen triumphs over illness to earn top marks

After spending much of 2025 in and out of hospital, 17-year-old Simesihle Khuzwayo from King Bhekuzulu High School in Nongoma has emerged as one of KwaZulu-Natal’s academic success stories.

Khuzwayo stated that she had always aimed to receive an invitation to breakfast from the Minister of Basic Education as a reward for her outstanding academic performance.

“I always believed I would achieve great results,” she said. “But my health stood in the way because I was in and out of hospital throughout 2025.”

Despite repeated hospital visits, Khuzwayo refused to allow illness to derail her studies, relying heavily on the support of her family and teachers to keep up with her schoolwork.

Poor health shaped future ambitions

“Despite my health, which really affected me, I had outstanding support from my family and my teachers.

“I would sometimes call them at 1am because I had missed class and needed explanations. Because they saw my potential, they helped,” she said.

Her health struggles have also shaped her future ambitions.

Khuzwayo plans to study medicine at the University of Cape Town, with the aim of specialising in cardiology.

“Being sick showed me the importance of doctors in life. So I want to study medicine and specialise in cardiology,” she said.

She also reflected on the social challenges facing young people in her community, saying negative attitudes toward education often hinder success.

“Most young people aren’t concerned about education, and if you’re around them, you tend to adopt that mindset. I wish everybody in my area would appreciate education because it is a good thing.

“Prioritising education means we can take South Africa forward, develop it economically, get skills and be one of the great countries.”

Recognition long overdue

Her mother, Tholakele Buthelezi, said her daughter’s recognition was long overdue.

“She worked so hard to be here. Every day she studied throughout the nights. I wish her all the best in life. I cannot choose for her, but I will support her in it all,” the mother said.

She added that her daughter’s success fulfilled a lifelong dream of her own. “I had the dream of becoming a doctor; however, I will become one through my daughter.

“I nourished this dream and supported her in every way she needed. Like she said, her health would take a knock, and I would have to drive all the way to the doctor. This is all that she was working so hard for, and I am grateful.”

Khuzwayo’s achievement was like a cherry on top after her province, KwaZulu-Natal, celebrated top honours nationally.

At the matric results announcement in Randburg on Monday evening, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, announced the province as the best-performing in the country, with a 90.6% pass rate.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content