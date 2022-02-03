NSFAS releases 2020 funding list for eligible students

Johannesburg- The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has advised all NSFAS eligible students with successful funding status to proceed with registration for the 2022 academic year at their respective institutions, where they have been admitted.

TNSFAS announced that the scheme funding list of its eligible students who intend to further their studies in any of the 26 public universities and 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, has been released to higher education institutions, effective on Wednesday.

“The list contains names of students who qualify for the NSFAS funding, according to the NSFAS funding criteria,” said NSFAS spokesperson, Kagisho Mamabolo.

Mamabolo also confirmed that the registration fee for NSFAS students has been waived, in line with the subsidised higher education policy.

“This means that no NSFAS funded student whose name appears on the funded list should be asked to pay registration.”

For the 2022 applications cycle, NSFAS has received 906 429 applications.

To be eligible for NSFAS funding – an applicant must be a South African citizen, come from a family with a combined annual household income of not more than R350 000 per annum, [but] in the case of students with a disability, the combined annual household income may not exceed R600 000 per annum.

Mamabolo said that 30 % (276 748) of the applicants have received a real-time decision when submitting an application via myNSFAS Portal.

Mamabolo added that NSFAS has put in a new process, that has been enhanced to manage the appeal process.

He said students who have not met academic eligibility criteria may lodge an appeal with NSFAS, but noted that the appeals should no longer be directed to the institution.

“Students/applicants can lodge appeals on myNSFAS Student Portal – www.nsfas.org.za. Appeals will open from 03 February 2022 [and] students wishing to appeal must upload all required supporting documentation to substantiate the reasons for the appeal.

“Appeals should be submitted within 30 days of having been assessed as unsuccessful. Appeals that are supported by an affidavit will not be accepted,” Mamabolo explained.

Meanwhile, the NSFAS Board has welcomed Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande’s commitment to fund all qualifying students on the Department of Higher Education and Training bursary scheme, who have been admitted for funded programmes at public TVET colleges and universities in 2022.

