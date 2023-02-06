Ntsu Secondary principal investigated for corporal punishment

The Free State department of education has instituted an investigation into an alleged incident of corporal punishment.

This after news spread that the principal of Ntsu Secondary School in Bethlehem administered corporal punishment on a learner last week.

In a statement on Monday, department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said corporal punishment must be condemned in the harshest possible terms. Corporal punishment is banned and may not be used as a method of enforcing discipline in schools.

“Principals, educators, learners, parents and/or any support staff are required to report the use of corporal punishment following the prescripts contained in the protocol to deal with incidences of corporal punishment in schools,” said Ndaba.

He said harsh action will be taken against anyone who violates the prohibition on corporal punishment, adding that images depicted on various social media platforms indicate that the principal used corporal punishment as a way to discipline a learner.

The learner reportedly failed to comply with the detention sanction conditions at school.

“Corporal punishment is a violation of children’s rights, physical integrity, dignity, health, development, and education.”

The department said an investigation will seek to establish the facts relating to the incident.

Ndaba said: “The department will continue to promote safety at schools and remind teachers of their responsibilities regarding the administration of discipline in schools.

“School governing bodies are requested to mobilise all stakeholders to play a meaningful role in the abolition of corporal punishment in schools.”

