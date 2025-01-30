Parents of stranded pupils have until midnight to register

Parents who still wish to apply for their grade 1 and grade 8 children have until Thursday, according to the Gauteng department of education.

Online late applications for admission to the 2025 academic year opened on December 11, according to the department.

Before the late application period began, the department was able to place 325 858 learners in grades 1 and 8 with completed applications, according to a statement by Matome Chiloane, the MEC for education in Gauteng.

Plans to accommodate late applications

“When the late application period began on 11 December 2024, approximately 1 500 out of 2 079 Gauteng schools were available on the online admissions system for late applicants,” said Chiloane.

“It must be noted that late applicants who applied online received immediate placement upon completing their application.”

According to Chiloane, plans have been put in place to further accommodate late applicants.

“We established an additional number of satellite schools that provided over 4 417 spaces in high-pressure areas where late applications were concentrated.

“These satellite schools have provided critical relief for parents, having successfully accommodated more learners who might otherwise have been left without space.

“Satellite schools highlight the department’s strategic efforts to address capacity challenges and ensure every learner has access to quality education,” he said.

Plea to embrace satellite schools

Chiloane also reminded parents that applications for inner-grade students (those in grades other than 1 and 8) must be submitted directly to districts and schools.

“Our efforts to address all queries and placements at our offices are progressing efficiently, with noticeable reductions in the length of queues as we continue to assist all parents and guardians to secure a space for their children.

“We plead with parents to embrace satellite schools as they assist the department to alleviate pressure in some areas.”

Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng, also assured parents that no child would be excluded.

The department has promised that its contact centre will be open to help and answer any pertinent questions from parents.

