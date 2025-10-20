Parents urged to create supportive environment as matric exams begin

As thousands of matriculants across South Africa prepare to write their final exams, parents have been urged to create a supportive environment.

The Department of Basic Education has registered 766 543 full-time pupils to write the final examinations, and 137 018 are part-time.

Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi said the start of the national senior certificate examinations marks the end of 13 years of learning and hard work.

“Learners are encouraged to approach the examinations with focus, confidence, and determination. Your hard work represents not only personal achievement but also a vital contribution to the development and progress of our country,” said Baloyi.

Learners must maintain healthy routines

He urged parents and guardians to create a calm and supportive environment at home, saying that emotional stability and encouragement help learners perform at their best.

Baloyi said families should ensure that learners maintain healthy routines, including enough sleep, nutritious meals, and regular breaks to stay focused and balanced during the exam period.

“Government salutes the Class of 2025 for their resilience and commitment and extends its appreciation to teachers, parents, and communities for their continued support. Together, we build a nation of capable and confident young people ready to shape South Africa’s future,” said Baloyi.

In a similar message, ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni praised learners for their perseverance and resilience throughout their schooling journey.

Exams are beginning of new opportunities

She said the exams mark not only the end of 12 years of study but also the beginning of new opportunities for young South Africans.

Ngobeni encouraged matriculants to believe in the effort they have put in and to stay focused, adding that their results do not define their worth, but their determination and courage will shape their future.

“To every matriculant: believe in the effort you have put in, stay focused, and give your best. Your results do not define your worth, but your commitment and courage to finish strong will shape your future.

“ActionSA acknowledges the vital role that teachers, parents, grandparents, and guardians have played in supporting learners throughout this journey. Your sacrifices and encouragement make a lasting difference in shaping South Africa’s future leaders.

“We encourage all matriculants to approach these exams with confidence and to remember that your future and the future of our country are bright when built on hard work, integrity, and hope.

