Patience pays off for matriculant who wants to study aviation

Eighteen-year-old Khalipha Jojo’s dream has finally come true after the Stellenbosch Flying Club offered him a bursary to further his studies.

A matriculant from Risecliff Secondary School, Jojo’s plan to study aviation was hindered by a lack of funding. The aspiring pilot from Hammarsdale, a township located in the outer west of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, achieved seven distinctions in matric in 2021.

He told Sunday World this week that the club committed earlier this year to help him get a bursary. The Fuze Aviation Academy also promised to help him further his studies once the academy has settled in Pietermaritzburg.

“Fuze Aviation has recently called me for an interview and I am now waiting for my results. So, as I was waiting for my results, I got an e-mail from the Stellenbosch Flying Club which said they have found a sponsor for me,” he said.

Jojo could have chosen to study something else and give up on his dream career, but he said he was reluctant to do something he has no passion for.

“I am now going to be studying at the Stellenbosch Flying Club. They have also secured a sponsor for me that will cover almost all my expenses,” said Jojo.

“This bursary means a lot to me because it will help fulfill my dream of becoming one of the best pilots in South Africa. It will also serve as a motivation to other children in my community that dreams do come true.”

