Pretoria Girls High principal guilty of misconduct

A private investigation into racism allegations at Pretoria Girls High School has found the principal guilty of misconduct for failure to respond to whites-only WhatsApp racism allegations.

The racism claims were found to have been reported on time, but the principal and her deputy failed to give learners feedback on several occasions.

This led to an uproar from black learners who participated in a strike on July 18, where claims were made that some black learners also expressed racism towards white learners.

Charles Mdladlamba of Mdladlamba Attorneys said the details of the protest in relation to black learners attacking white learners were still being investigated.

“It is found that there is selective application of discipline at the school. For instance, no action was taken against learners who bullied learner six,” said Mdladlamba.

“Another example is that of a learner who attended a school event drunk; the incident was reported to the principal, and according to the deputy principal responsible for discipline, there are no records of any disciplinary steps that were taken against this learner.”

Hired without proper qualifications

However, he said the selective discipline was not only reserved for white learners; as a black learner who has been bullying a white educator has not been disciplined, but the principal is aware.

Additionally, it was discovered that the school had employed a white woman without the necessary qualifications to fill the position of finance manager.

According to Mdladlamba, the position was advertised three times, and she did not apply the first time.

On the second round, she was shortlisted but did not make it through on basis that she was not a suitable candidate considering that she did not hold the necessary qualifications.

In the third round, she did not apply but managed to secure the position.

“It is a finding that the finance manager does not possess a degree or a diploma, which is a requirement for the position.

“It is further found that the finance manager could not be appointed into the position using paragraph 13 of the school’s employment policy,” he said.

We need to fix schools

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he has always warned the school to behave to maintain a good relationship but was saddened by the numerous complaints that keep coming from the school.

He stated that it was unacceptable for the principal’s husband to drive school vehicles, emphasising that these were school property rather than the assets of a couple.

“I want schools to work and avoid always having media around on such matters, but we are accountable to the public. We should get our schools right,” said Chiloane.

