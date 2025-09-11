Principal disciplined as governance crumbles at Cape Town college

The College of Cape Town, Western Cape, is plagued by weak governance, low staff morale and disruptions to academic programmes.

This was revealed by the Western public TVET college’s principal, Mhangarai Muswaba, during a meeting of parliament’s portfolio committee on Higher Education and Training on Wednesday. The meeting took place in parliament, Cape Town.

Muswaba was briefing the committee on the state of affairs at the college. This in relation to governance, administration and teaching and learning at the College of Cape Town.

Minister’s intervention welcomed

Committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie said the committee has welcomed the swift intervention by the Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela. This was after a briefing from the College of Cape Town on the state of governance at the institution.

“During the engagement, the committee was alarmed to learn of persistent tensions among senior managers. This has resulted in weak governance, low staff morale and disruptions to academic programmes.

“According to the college principal, divisions within management escalated after his appointment, following unsuccessful bids for the position by two deputy principals. He explained that this outcome sparked a prolonged power struggle, which continues to destabilise the institution,” said Letsie.

Letsie welcomed the department’s interventions under Section 46 of the Continuing Education and Training Act, 16 of 2006. It empowers the minister to act where a public college is mismanaged or unable to perform its functions effectively.

“We welcome the decisiveness on this matter. It was evident that the principal regarded this institution as his own until we called him to order. Such attitudes have no place in government institutions that are funded by the taxpayers of this country.

“As the committee we are hopeful that the minister will remain firm in his decision and report back within two months on the progress and outcomes of the stabilisation team, as promised,” said Letsie.

Principal facing charges

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, clarified that the principal is facing 21 charges, not 300 as alleged. The 21 charges are related to the poor governance issues at the College of Cape Town.

Sishi said that the department’s attempts at consequence management have been frustrated. This as the principal, Muswaba, is often unavailable to respond when required.

“The committee reiterated its position that the ongoing instability at the College of Cape Town cannot be allowed to compromise the academic success of students. It called for urgent steps to restore stability, good governance, and accountability at the institution,” said Letsie.

