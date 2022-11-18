Prominent schools drowning in debt owed by parents

Four of Johannesburg’s most prominent public schools have more than R20-million each in outstanding fees to recover, with the highest close to R30-million, according to credit bureau TNP.

Waldo Marcus, head of marketing at TPN, said less than 60% of parents at independent and fee-paying public schools pay their school fees on time.

“Many schools were struggling with bad debt even prior to the pandemic. Post the pandemic, schools continue to report a significant struggle, the pandemic having worsened the level of outstanding school fees due,” he said.

“Our data indicates November and December as the most critical months for schools to collect outstanding fees, before the payment cycle for the new school year kicks in.”

Marcus said because of the legislation in place that protects a child’s access to education, parents are prioritising other accounts over school fees.

“This has a knock-on effect, which leaves our schools compromised in their ability to provide quality education. A school is able to collect payment due to them in the same way that any business is.

“Any parents who legitimately are not able to afford their fees, can apply for an exemption from school fees directly at their school,” he said.

“Schools have the ability to list non-paying parents on the credit bureau for free. These adverse listings remain on the credit bureau for 12 months. Parent payment profiles are updated with each payment cycle, prompting positive changes in payment behaviour.”

