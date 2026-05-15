Public-private partnership key to widening university access – Mimmy Gondwe

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mimmy Gondwe says South Africa’s public and private education sectors can work together to expand access to quality tertiary education following the launch of Rosebank International by Advtech.

The private institution that has been in the higher education sector changed names from IIE Rosebank College to Rosebank International.

The launch was held at one of their main campuses in Braamfontein, Johannesburg inner city.

Gondwe, who attended the launch, said the private and public sectors can work towards expanding access to quality education.

“This development reflects the kind of bold private sector innovation South Africa needs. Together, the public and private sectors can work towards realising our shared goal of expanding access to quality university-level education while producing skilled graduates empowered to drive our economy and the African continent forward,” said Dr Gondwe.

Advtech eyes full university status

According to Advtech, the rebranding of IIE Rosebank College to Rosebank International is part of a strategic move towards full university status.

The group said the development forms part of its broader pan-African higher education ambitions and aims to expand access to future-focused tertiary education across the continent.

“Rosebank International represents the next chapter for our iconic brand, building on IIE Rosebank College’s legacy while positioning it firmly on the path to university status. We are committed to delivering transformative education that produces work-ready graduates who drive Africa’s future,” said Geoff Whyte, Group CEO of Advtech.

Meanwhile, Linda Meyer, managing director and president of Rosebank International, said the institution intended to position Africa as a contributor to global knowledge production.

“Through Rosebank International, we will position Africa as a knowledge gateway and active contributor to global knowledge production. As a conduit for international academic exchange, we are advancing pan-Africanism as academic practice, developing leaders equipped for African contexts with global relevance,” said Meyer.

Strong module success rate

The institution said it currently records an 85% module success rate and strong alumni placement outcomes, which it believes support its ambitions for university recognition.

“With our proven track record of outstanding academic outcomes and student success, Rosebank International is poised to set new benchmarks in higher education as we advance towards full university recognition,” Meyer said.

Rosebank International said it plans to expand its portfolio of accredited programmes, with a focus on innovation, technology and skills aligned with Africa’s development priorities and the changing global economy.

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