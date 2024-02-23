Pupils, staff still victims of violent crimes in creches and schools

The recent shooting of a school principal, allegedly by a Grade 6 pupil and the arrest of a teacher on charges of possession of drugs — have brought into sharp focus the serious crimes that are committed in institutions of learning.

Worrying statistics

The latest quarterly crime statistics not only show that creches, school, colleges and universities are targets for criminals. But that majority of the victims are pupils, students, teachers and support staff.

Seven murders were committed in school premises and institutions of higher learning in the period of October to December 2023. Six of the victims were pupils, a student and school staff. A total of 24 cases of attempted murder were committed at day-care centres, schools, colleges and universities.

In the same period, the statistics show that of the 34 rapes committed in schools, 26 of the victims were pupils, and one a teacher. And the six rapes that were committed in special schools, five of the victims were pupils, one was a teacher.

While in five rapes committed in creches, children were victims in three of the cases and one staff member. The total number of rapes committed in creches, schools, universities and colleges is 61. This includes two victims who were tertiary students.

Trend continues despite slight decrease

The number of murders committed in educational institutions decreased from 10 in the July to September 2023 period to seven in the last quarter of 2023. However, the trend still continues. With pupils, students and staff making up the highest number of the victims.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the crime stats for the third quarter of 2023 on February 16.

A total of 252 assault cases with the intent to do grievous bodily harm took place inside education premises. While 2,541 burglaries were recorded at educational institutions.

Schools not safe havens

DA member of parliament, Marina van Zyl, said the third quarter crime statistics revealed that schools are not safe havens for pupils.

“If we consider that not all instances of rapes and cases of sexual abuse are reported, the number of gender-based violence victims might be much higher. The Department of Basic Education must do much more. It must to ensure that learners, teachers, and other personnel are safe at schools,” she said in a statement on February 19.

“We believe that every learner deserves a safe space that facilitates a conducive learning environment. It must also provide them with the necessary skills to have prosperous and happy futures,” she said.