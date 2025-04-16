Pupils urged to stay home as heavy rains lash KwaZulu-Natal

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Education Department has appealed to school principals to act with caution as heavy downpours continue to flood parts of the province this week.

The department has issued a circular to school management and circuit managers urging them to allow pupils to stay at home, if necessary.

It also noted that damage to road infrastructure may render learners and educators unable to travel to schools.

Principals urged to adjust accordingly

“In the event that learners are already at school, principals must observe the severity of the rainfall. They must decide either to keep learners in school for their safety or immediately release them before the situation worsens,” the circular reads.

School principals have been given the responsibility of developing the requisite curriculum to allow learners to catch up on lessons if they cannot make it to school.

“The department cannot afford to lose any lives due to flooding of bridges and destruction of offices or classrooms,” according to the circular.

This week, the province has experienced persistent rainfalls which. And based on previous experience, this often affect schools in low-lying areas.

The South African Weather Service issued a level 4 warning, appealing to communities to be vigilant this week.

CoGTA MEC issues alert

KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi also issued an alert. On Tuesday, he sent caution to communities in low-lying areas in and around Durban.

All disaster management teams across the affected municipalities have been placed on high alert. This to ensure that emergency incidents are swiftly dealt with.

Buthelezi emphasised the seriousness of the weather warning. And he called on all residents to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

“We are urging all residents in the affected areas to exercise extreme caution tomorrow. Please avoid unnecessary travel, especially on dirt roads. And refrain from crossing rivers and swollen streams where the water level is above your ankles,” he said.

More rain forecast

The regional forecast for Wednesday predicted both level 4 and 5 warnings in KZN.

The level 5 warning includes disruptive rainfall resulting in damage to infrastructure. Also flooding of settlements and roads over the south-eastern parts of KZN in the morning. The yellow level 4 warning predicts flooding of roads and settlements and major traffic jams.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content