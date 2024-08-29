Rehiring shady Seta execs and boards must end, say lawmakers

The time for recycling errant board members, executive managers and senior managers in the skills education and training authorities (Setas) is over.

This was the message from higher education and training parliamentary portfolio committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie. He was referring to the 21 Setas in the country. Setas report to the Department of Higher Education and Training. They are tasked with creating, driving, and implementing skills development initiatives to bolster the economy.

Not the first time issue was raised

It was not the first time that the portfolio committee raised the matter of Setas rehiring executives implicated in corruption.

Letsie has given the deputy director-general for skills development in the Department of Higher Education and Training, Zukile Mvalo, until September 23 to submit a report to the committee. The report will be detailing the employment history over the past 10 years of board members. Also executive members and senior managers in Setas.

The term of the current board members is coming to an end next year. And so will follow the end of term of the executives. Letsie said the report will ensure that corrupt and unethical leaders are not recycled in Setas.

Briefing by the Construction Seta

He made the remarks during a briefing by the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta). Also at the briefing was the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SSeta). Labour union National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) was also present. The briefing was on August 23.

The Setas were giving an update on their progress in implementing action plans to rectify audit findings; and on governance and corruption irregularities.

The recruitment of the CEO at SSeta has been riddled with controversy. It emerged that one of the three candidates initially shortlisted for the position was a former CEO in another Seta. They left the entity under a cloud. The position became vacant in September 2023 after Menzi Fakude, who was appointed in November 2020 resigned.

“The accounting authority earlier in the year had announced three names recommended to the minister. This was [former Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande]. The recommendation was… for appointment. Among the three names was an accounting officer suspended from another Seta.

Shortlisting of dodgy candidates

“You [the Board] in your collective wisdom, put the name of that person on the list of those recommended to be the CEO of SSeta,” said Letsie.

Letsie said Nzimande wrote to the board in December or early this year. He told them that he was not accepting the shortlist of candidates.

Addressing Mvalo, Letsie said the portfolio committee had asked him in March to work “on a timetable”.

“We said to you, working together with all these Setas, have a 10-year timetable. On the 10-year timetable, we want you to say ‘2014 to 2019 Tebogo Letsie was the executive manager of EW [Energy and Water] Seta. Or COO of LG [Local Government] Seta. And 2019 -2024 Letsie was the CEO of Services Seta,” he explained.

“We want you to tell us from 2014 to 2019, this Tebogo Letsie resigned where … was he charged and when did he resign? We want to track now because the terms of these executives are coming to an end immediately after these boards. As such, we don’t want you to recycle people who have serious charges,” he said.

He said a similar exercise with board members is being done with ministry.

Info on all executive directors

“So, we want that report of all senior managers; it can’t be that difficult. The records should be there. Before September 23, please give us that information of all executive directors …And executives managers, COOs, CFOs, CEOs, senior managers. Where they have been in the past 10 years and where they would have run away from,” he said.

In March, the portfolio committee raised concerns. It said it was concerned the Seta appeared to be allowing individuals with questionable ethics to return to positions of power. This was during a briefing by the National Skills Fund. Also at the briefing was the Manufacturing, Engineering, and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority.

