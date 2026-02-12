Rookie mistakes that derail first-year university students

As orientation week wraps up across South Africa’s campuses, the selfies, themed parties, and campus tours are fading fast.

What’s left is the real test of university life: lectures that move at lightning speed, assignment deadlines that don’t wait, and a sudden freedom many first-years are not fully prepared for.

Students now have complete control over their time, finances, meals, and mental well-being, as there are no teachers chasing homework or parents monitoring curfews.

For many, this is the point at which the challenges start to emerge.

“That buzz from O-Week, the tours, the icebreakers, and the promises of epic varsity life were designed to ease you in and make your new journey feel less intimidating,” says Dingaan Moropane, the campus head at The IIE’s Rosebank College.

“But once it’s over and the structure vanishes, the gap between high school routine and university independence hits hard.”

According to Moropane, the statistics are sobering. South Africa loses a significant number of first-year students early on, with estimates placing non-progression at about 35% after the first year.

Before students complete their degrees, overall dropout rates rise even further.

“A lot of that slide starts right after the orientation glow wears off,” he warns.

After O-Week: It’s time to take control. University is not a sprint; it’s a marathon. The habits formed in the first few months often determine whether students thrive or simply survive.

Moropane says recognising and avoiding common rookie mistakes early can make all the difference.

Treating attendance as optional

Many students assume lectures are flexible and skippable. Big mistake. Content builds quickly, and missing just a few sessions can snowball into confusion and falling behind. More importantly, attending lectures consistently helps students engage directly with lecturers.

“Sit near the front, take active notes, and ask questions. Become a name, not a number,” Moropane advises.

Poor time management and procrastination

Without school bells or daily reminders, deadlines creep up. The result? This leads to late nights, hurried assignments, and unnecessary stress.

The solution is simple but requires discipline: get a planner, use a digital calendar or workflow app, and break assignments into weekly chunks. Starting early reduces panic and improves quality.

Isolating yourself

Shyness, homesickness or clinging to old high school friendships can lead to loneliness. University can feel overwhelming, but isolation worsens it.

Joining a club, attending residence events, or even starting small, like inviting classmates for a study session or coffee, can create meaningful support systems.

“Consistent small efforts create lasting friendships and a sense of belonging,” says Moropane.

Neglecting physical and mental health

Late nights, junk food, irregular sleep, and non-stop socialising catch up quickly. Focus drops, energy crashes; and mental strain increases.

Moropane stresses that self-care is not optional. Eight hours of sleep, balanced meals, and regular movement are non-negotiable. Fun is part of the experience, but balance keeps students in the race long term.

Not asking for help early

Perhaps the biggest mistake is enduring hardships in silence. Universities invest heavily in student support services, from academic advising and writing centres to counselling and financial aid. Yet many students hesitate to reach out.

“At the first sign of trouble, get support,” Moropane urges. “Avoid waiting until the situation becomes irreparable.”

Beyond avoiding these pitfalls, students are encouraged to familiarise themselves with campus systems as soon as possible.

Knowing the layout, understanding how to navigate the learning management system, and staying on top of administrative processes can prevent unnecessary stress.

Students should become proficient in university logistics, allowing them to concentrate on their academic pursuits.

Moropane also emphasises that the first year is not too early to start building a professional reputation.

“In today’s competitive workplace, graduates need more than just a qualification; you must build your profile and connections consistently over time, starting now.”

The relationships, habits, and networks formed in the first year do more than get students through exams; they lay the groundwork for careers.

