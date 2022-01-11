REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Rotational learning to continue in the 2022 schooling calender

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has briefed the media today on the state of readiness for schools as they open for the 2022 year.

The briefing came as the concern of safety for teachers and learners arose, with the pandemic still around.

Motshekga however said they will continue with the way they were doing things the previous years.

“With regards to schooling, the situation will remain the same, especially rotational time-tabling, where it was applicable when we concluded schooling in 2021. Covid-19 is very much still with us, and we need to continue to work together to fight it,” Minister Motshekga said during the briefing.

“Together with the health department we will intensify vaccination campaigns we hope that parents will work with us to encourage vaccination,” she added.

Minister Motshekga also commented on the proposed abolishment of the 30% minimum pass rate.

“All that needs to be said is that 30% is not a pass mark in this country. If a candidate gets an aggregate of 30% in all subjects written, the candidate will surely fail,” she said.

