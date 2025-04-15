Sasco wants WSU manager arrested for killing university student

The South African Student Congress (Sasco) has called for the arrest of the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) residence manager who fatally shot a student and injured another on Tuesday morning.

In addition to this, Sasco is urging the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Nobuhle Nkabane, to launch a probe to further look into the matter.

“The actions of the residence manager are criminal, and the university must take urgent steps to provide counselling for all affected students and ensure that WSU premises are safe,” the student organisation said following the incident.

Police say the students were shot during protests over living conditions at a WSU residence in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Manager’s vehicle set alight

Protesting students mobilised and then set the manager’s car alight, and his wife was hit on the head with a hard object. The family was rescued by members of the Mthatha public order policing.

“Police management are currently outside the campus trying to manage students who want to block the N2 highway.

“No arrests have been made yet, as the students are preventing the police from going to the crime scene as well as getting more information from witnesses,” said the Eastern Cape police.

Furthermore, Sasco has called for the immediate suspension of the residence manager, the halting of all academic activities until the university is declared a safe space, and counselling services for all affected students.

The organisation believes that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme should start playing a role in the accommodation accreditation processes of on-campus accommodation to ensure safety and a healthy environment.

ATM wants students’ grievances addressed

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has thrown its weight behind the students, saying it believes that the shooting was an “egregious violation of the principles of safety and respect that should govern our campuses”.

The party proposes an open dialogue with all stakeholders who are involved to find a solution to pressing issues raised by students.

“The grievances of students, particularly concerning the new security arrangements, must be heard and addressed with urgency and compassion,” the party said in a statement.

In addition, the ATM expressed its support for everyone impacted by this tragedy and its condolences to the family of the slain student.

“We stand firm in our belief that education should empower and uplift, not harm,” said the ATM.

