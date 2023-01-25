‘Sassa beneficiaries get instant NSFAS funding approval’

While acknowledging that the gap between the demand for first-degree university education is not matched by the number of spaces available at these institutions, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande said when the higher education sector is considered in totality, the gap is considerably reduced.

Nzimande was briefing the media on the state of readiness of the higher education sector for the new academic year in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Out of the 2022 matric class, 278 815 students achieved a bachelor’s pass; 197 357 (26.7%) achieved a diploma pass, and 14.9% (108 159) achieved a higher certificate pass. In contrast, there are 208 299 projected spaces at universities for first-time degree.

“In the 2023 academic year, our first-time entering enrolments [for universities] have been projected at 208 299 nationally. Sixty-nine thousand and sixty-nine [69 069] of these first-time entering enrolments will be within scarce skills areas,” he said.

“The scarce skills comprise engineering, life and physical, animal sciences, veterinary sciences, human health and teacher education.

“It is always a challenge at the beginning of each year about the absorption of students [at universities]. Often and this would be the case [this year], 80% of those who get bachelor passes will get in [and be absorbed].

“There are other challenges; we have oversubscribed spaces and have spaces that are not over subscribed in the scarce skills area,” he added, noting that with different requirements for each programme at the different institutions, the numbers of oversubscribed courses even out as those who do not meet the criteria consider other options.

“A considerable portion of the spaces within scarce skills areas require a National Senior Certificate Mathematics mark of at least 60%.”

Nzimande said the technical and vocational education and training (TVET), as well as community colleges, have a big role to play in absorbing the shortfall from universities and those students who do not immediately meet the criteria for their desired degree programmes.

The total planned TVET enrolment number for this year is 556 415.

“Whilst we urge students to also consider the TVET colleges as an option, we have started considering the blended learning mode as an alternative to accommodate more students.

“In this regard, I have commissioned the Council on Higher Education to conduct a study on blended learning. This mode of delivery will enable more access to higher education. This may assist with achieving the National Development Plan goal of 1.6-million enrolments in our universities by 2030,” he said.

University registration for the academic year started on January 16 and is expected to close on February 20.

“However, there will be several of our universities that will allow late registrations. These universities include Cape Peninsular University of Technology, Durban University of Technology, Mangosuthu University of Technology, Rhodes University, University of Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu University, Tshwane University of Technology and the University of Zululand.

“Prospective students are advised to continue to liaise with the universities of their choice through their communication channels,” he said.

Nzimande added that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will release application results for those who applied for funding for the first time and returning students on February 6, while the funded list for continuing students is out already after it was released on Monday.

The NSFAS applications for the funding will close on January 31.

Nzimande said: “I am happy to report that we will be able to fund all qualifying students on the Department of Higher Education and Training bursary scheme who have been admitted for funded programmes at public TVET colleges and universities in 2023.

“As of January 20, a total of 1 131 419 applications have been received through the scheme’s online application portal and 156 700 of these applications are from Sassa [SA Social Security Agency] beneficiaries.

“All Sassa beneficiaries have received instant funding approval pending registration at any of our public universities or TVET colleges.

“NSFAS will release application results for those who applied for funding for the first time and returning students on February 6 2023, while the funded list for continuing students has been released on January 24.

“It is important for unsuccessful applicants to note that they have the opportunity to appeal such NSFAS decisions by submitting relevant supporting documents between the 20th of January and the 20th of February 2023.

Nzimande added that all application decisions, including the appeal option and appeal processes, will be available to applicants through the myNSFAS portal accessible via the NSFAS website – www.nsfas.org.za

