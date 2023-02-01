Saus calls on NSFAS to release student funding early

The South Africa Universities Union (Saus) has confirmed that the varsities are largely ready as the new academic year commences this week, but condemned the late release of matric results, which it said leads to the late release of funding decisions by the National Students Fund Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Saus, which represents student representative councils throughout the country’s 26 universities, has appealed on NSFAS to release the decisions on funding application on February 6, saying any further delays will not be tolerated.

Saus president Yandisa Ndzoyiya has called on the funding scheme to align its processes with the release of the matric results. “Any delays post February 6 will be met with condemnation,” he said.

The union also noted an increase in NSFAS student allowances, the first since 2018, but said it will continue to fight for a 10% rise instead of the 5% offered by the scheme.

Ndzoyiya said the union also welcomed the scheme’s decision to pay students’ directly, adding that a central point where approved accommodation can be accessed will also go a long way in ensuring students’ safety and preventing students from falling victim to bogus landlords.

“Universities must also deal with elements of corruption in their institutions where university officials are also landlords,” he said.

Ndzoyiya also raised concerns about the number of students who will not be able to access university education because of limited spaces available.

A total of 278 815 students achieved a bachelor’s pass with 197 357 qualifying for a diploma pass. Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande revealed last week that there were 208 299 spaces available for first-year students at universities.

Ndzoyiya decried the incongruency between the demand for university education and the lack of capacity at universities to accommodate all qualifying students.

“With loadshedding, the plan to widen access to higher education institutions through blended learning is a challenge,” he said, adding that loadshedding also leads to the collapse of students’ businesses on campus, as well as the demise of businesses that provide internships to graduates.

He further noted that the Department of Higher Education, through its agency higher health, must pay greater attention to gender-based violence and other social ills.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author