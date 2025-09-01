Sex pest teachers fired, other rogues feel heat 

Mpumalanga education authorities have intensified their crackdown on rogue teachers accused of sexual misconduct, fraud, absenteeism and even carrying firearms on school premises.

Last week, the provincial education department confirmed that a teacher in eMbalenhle, Secunda, had been suspended after allegations that he had sexually assaulted pupils.

“The department takes such allegations with the utmost seriousness and condemns any form of sexual misconduct in the strongest possible terms,” the department said, adding that the suspension was in the best interest of the children while investigations unfold.

Following her visit to the school, education MEC Letty Masina told Sunday World there would be no compromise when it comes to protecting children.

“The department takes the sexual harassment allegations very seriously and will not hesitate to take action against educators who are alleged to have committed such gross misconduct,” she said.

Masina stressed that the law leaves no room for ambiguity.

“Sections 17 and 18 of the Employment of Educators Act outline specific provisions regarding sexual misconduct by educators. It mandates the dismissal of educators found guilty of sexual assault or having a sexual relationship with a learner,” Masina explained.

She further warned that those found guilty would be struck off permanently. “Additionally, the South African Council of Educators Act ensures that educators found guilty of such misconduct are de-registered and cannot be employed elsewhere in the education sector,” Masina said.

Her intervention came as the department’s 2023-24 annual report revealed that 13 teachers were dismissed for sexual misconduct and related offences, while nine more cases of sexual assault or inappropriate relationships were finalised through disciplinary hearings.

Beyond sexual abuse, the report highlighted 19 teachers found guilty of corporal punishment, 19 others disciplined for absenteeism, and a shocking case where an employee was caught carrying a firearm on school grounds.

In total, 168 disciplinary hearings were finalised between April 2023 and March 2024.

Sadtu provincial secretary Walter Hlaise told Sunday World that while the union will always represent members facing charges, it will never defend sexual predators. “Sadtu has been public about its abhorrence of sexual offences against learners, and the union will represent any member without defending wrongdoing,” he said.

Hlaise said the rise in disciplinary cases was partly due to offenders believing they could act with impunity. “We think that disciplinary cases are on the rise because firstly, perpetrators assume they won’t get caught. Secondly, the rise in cases is consistent with the rise in criminality in society, as our schools mirror society,” he explained.

He also cautioned against corruption and community silence.

“We will call on the department to ensure officials from the department are not susceptible to financial inducement to sabotage cases.

We also call on parents not to accept financial compensation for offences against their children, as this leads to a rise in impunity,” Hlaise said.

Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the swift suspension in eMbalenhle was proof of zero tolerance. “Protecting the dignity, mental health, and educational progress of learners remains our highest priority,” he said, confirming that psychosocial support services had been activated for the affected learners and families.

Authorities say the focus now is on closer monitoring, quicker hearings and tighter collaboration with law enforcement, all designed to root out educators who betray their duty of care and to reassure communities that classrooms remain safe spaces for learning.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content