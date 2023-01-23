Sky’s the limit for top Amajuba district matric pupil

She has all the top positions covered – and now she has secured a place and scholarship at Africa’s top university to study medicine.

Sinakhokonke Siyaya received a phone call from professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, informing her that she has been awarded a scholarship to study medicine.

Siyaya, who passed with eight distinctions, was placed first in her district of Amajuba in KwaZulu-Natal, second nationally and third in her province.

Phakeng shared her conversation with the elated Siyaya on Twitter with the caption: “Spent the weekend calling the top matriculants that applied to study at UCT to invite them to accept the VC’s [vice-chancellor] Blue Carpet Scholarship offer. One of them is Sinakhokonke from Osizweni.”

The effervescent top achiever from Phendukani High School captivated viewers with her interview that she wants to study medicine at UCT because it is the top on the continent and that she wants to specialise in oncology, so that she can be the first person to develop a cure for cancer.

“When I checked the list of students who are getting the Vice-Chancellor’s Blue Carpet Scholarship, I saw your name there. We have accepted you to do an MBChB … We have allocated you a bed at our new residence, Avenue Road, and a scholarship worth R100 000.

“You will be invited throughout the year to exclusive events hosted by the vice-chancellor,” Phakeng told Siyaya about some of the benefits of being the scholarship’s recipient.

The vice-chancellor added that Siyaya will have her number on speed dial – and can call her anytime she has a problem.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the province is proud of Siyaya’s achievements. “We are very happy for her and pleased about her performance,” Mahlambi said.

“This is what we always say to learners, that there are many opportunities out there. Theirs is to work hard. When you work hard, you attract positive people in your life.”

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author