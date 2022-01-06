REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Small fire at UCT’s upper campus fully doused within two hours

By Somaya Stockenstroom
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 08: The City of Cape Town displays 19 of its new fire engines that were recently purchased at the Epping Fire Station on September 08, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

Johannesburg – The University of Cape Town (UCT) again caught fire yesterday but was successfully put out with no major damage.

In a statement, the University said a small fire was reported above Upper Campus on a vacant field near the top dam late last night.

“There was no danger to any human life and the fire was very far from any buildings or infrastructure. The fire was reported around 23:30 (on 5 January) by the patrolling UCT Campus Protection Services (CPS) officers and the standard operating procedure was followed. The fire services department was on site within 15 minutes and the fire was declared fully doused by 01:45 on Thursday morning,” reads the statement.

They said overnight measures were put in place in the unlikely event of the fire re-igniting.

“At this point, there is no indication of the cause of the fire. An investigation will follow and a formal report will be drafted and tabled through the relevant internal channels.”

The University suffered great losses when a fire broke out in April last year, destroying the Jagger Reading room, Upper Campus Residence, Fuller Hall Residence and other structures. Students had to be evacuated and their academic programme was also suspended for a week.

