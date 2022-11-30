Sol Plaatje University cycle challenge transforms into a family affair

Only in its second year and with expanded races, including one for the kids, the annual Sol Plaatje Vice Chancellors Cycle Challenge will remain an important event on the university’s calendar.

This is according to vice-chancellor and principal professor Andrew Crouch, who said the race, which took place at the weekend, is the only one in the university’s calendar that has the ability to bring the community and families together.

“Here at Sol Plaatje University, the Vice Chancellors Cycle Challenge will remain an important event on the university’s calendar because of its ability to bring the community and families together,” Crouch said.

“May we continue to build and foster good relations in support of one another to better the community and promote growth.”

The event, which was launched in 2021 with only the 43km race, this year introduced the 50km and 105km races. A kiddies 5km race was also added to ensure the event catered for the whole family.

Natasha Lategan won the 105km female race and Karen Erasmus took home the first spot in the 50km race. The men’s 105km race was won by Marius Wessels and the 50km by Marcel Karsten.

Lea de Haast led the pack in the kiddies 5km race. Haast, together with second-place winner Eli Kamies, Waone Maroro (third) and Tristan van Vuuren (fourth) each received R500 cash and medals.

The race was held in association with the Northern Cape Cycling Federation and Cycling South Africa.

