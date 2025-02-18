Soweto teacher accused of rape removed from school

A 45-year-old male teacher from Lufhereng Secondary School in Soweto is accused of raping a Grade 11 girl learner at his home on Thursday last week.

According to the Gauteng Education Department, the accused has been removed from the school as a precaution.

Provincial education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department took this action for the safety and well-being of the impacted learner as well as the larger school community, as they are a top priority.

Victim opened a case against teacher

On Monday, Chiloane released a statement saying authorities are looking into the circumstances behind the claim. This in light of the police case that has been initiated against the alleged perpetrator.

“We are profoundly devastated by this serious allegation against this educator. Educators are custodians of education and youth development in our schools. As such, they should not engage in actions that could potentially traumatise the young minds that they are teaching. Especially such injustices that continue to plague our democratic society,” said Chiloane.

He further said the department will also ensure that all due processes are followed to address this matter appropriately.

Department condemns incident

“As the department, we vehemently condemn such actions in our schools and society at large. We call upon law enforcement agencies to handle this case with the sensitivity it deserves. And we remain committed to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment for all learners. Any form of alleged misconduct by educators will not be tolerated,” said MEC Chiloane.

The department said a psychosocial support unit will be deployed to provide trauma counselling to the affected learner.

Victim receiving support

“Recognising the emotional and psychological impact of this incident, we are committed to ensuring the learner receives the necessary support. Academic assistance will also be arranged to minimise any disruption to her education,” he added.

This incident happened after Chiloane hosted an imbizo to address safety concerns at high-risk schools.

