Spotlight on University of Limpopo’s contribution to health

Limpopo health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, will on Friday deliver a keynote address highlighting the contribution of the University of Limpopo towards quality health promotion in the province and beyond.

Ramathuba will deliver her address at a congratulatory gala dinner hosted by the university’s faculty of health sciences for its doctoral and master’s research and teaching staff, who have achieved success in their studies.

The faculty is one of the leading contributors of health specialists in South Africa, with a strong focus on producing and recruiting health specialists in a variety of fields, particularly the most prevalent diseases.

These experts are said to actively develop strategies to finding solutions to disease burdens while imparting specialist knowledge to health sciences students in a variety of programmes at the university, such as medicine, optometry, nursing, medical sciences, dietetics and nutrition, and pharmacy, among others.

